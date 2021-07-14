police-arrest-more-suspects-in-connection-with-murder-of-super-tv-ceo

Chidinma was paraded at the Police Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos State on June 24, 2021.

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested more suspects in connection with the killing of Usifo Ataga, the chief executive officer of Super TV.

Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said on Wednesday that said the police have established a case of conspiracy and murder and more suspects have been arrested.

Mr. Odumosu, during a parade of suspects at the police command in Ikeja, however, did not disclose who the suspects are or how many of them have been arrested.

According to him, an investigation is ongoing on the matter.

Earlier, the police had arrested Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level mass communication student at the University of Lagos, as the prime suspect in the case.

Chidinma who affirmed that she was in a romantic relationship with the murdered CEO, is said to have stabbed him multiple times in the apartment they were both lodged.

The primes suspect explained that an argument ensued between her and the deceased, one which degenerated into violence and led to his death.

Chidinma had, however, recanted her confession, saying she knew nothing about the death, according to a viral video being circulated all over social media.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s family in a statement last month said there was more to Mr. Ataga’s death and urged the police to go beyond the prime suspect’s confession.