police-arrest-man-accused-of-drugging,-robbing-30-women-in-lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended Ifeanyi Ezenagu for allegedly robbing women of their belongings.

Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin announced the arrest in a statement on Saturday.

The 34-year-old was arrested by the detectives of the Surulere Division after complaints by six persons.

Ezenagu allegedly stole three iPhone 12, two iPhone 11 Pro Max, one iPhone XR, one Nokia phone, one wristwatch, and one gold necklace all valued at N2,368,000.

Police operatives recovered all the items before the suspect could dispose of them.

Hundeyin said he lured women to hotels, where he laced their drinks to make them fall into a deep slumber.

“The suspect has no fixed address but lures women to different hotels where he drugs and robs them clean.

“Investigations reveal that he has robbed over 30 women since he ventured into this crime”, the PRO added.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the receivers of the stolen items and will arraign Ezenagu soon.

Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi advised Nigerians to be vigilant, and report criminal cases and suspicious happenings to security agencies.