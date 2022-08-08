Home NEWS Police arrest Lagos fraudster who disguise as passenger, hunts others
Police arrest Lagos fraudster who disguise as passenger, hunts others

by News
The police in Lagos have arrested a 34-year-old man, Emmanuel Rowland for alleged fraud.

The suspect was arrested by police operatives from the Ipakodo Division of the state command.

Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said Rowland was taken into custody after an alarm was raised.

The suspect and others (at large) are accused of duping commuters who board their vehicle.

“The suspect, alongside others, while operating in a Volkswagen Jetta Saloon car, with registration number JJJ 27 DG, disguised as driver and passengers.

“They picked unsuspecting passengers, and started discussions about some money purportedly kept in their vehicle boot.”

Rwoland confessed that he started the crime in January 2022 and was arrested on his sixth outing.

The PRO added that a manhunt was underway to track fleeing gang members and other perpetrators of such crime.

Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi has directed that the case be further investigated ahead of prosecution.

