Police arrest herdsmen who allegedly lured, killed man in Anambra forest

Police in Anambra State have arrested three Fulani herdsmen in connection to the killing of a man known as Energy.

A now deceased, who is said to be an indigene of Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area, was earlier on Thursday lured into the forest by some herdsmen to purchase cattle.

Energy was said to be in need of a cow, and had been connected to a Fulani herdsman, who directed him to come to their camp to purchase the cow.

From a video circulating online, it was observed that Energy had contacted a truck driver to take him to the Fulani herdsmen camp, which was said to be in Aguleri forest.

According to the truck driver, who spoke in the viral video, “We were on our way to see the cows, but we noticed we were going into the bush, and I may not have anywhere to reverse my vehicle.

“I told the Fulani herdsman, but he insisted we should keep going. We had just driven ahead a little, when up to 10 herdsmen came out of the bush with guns and attacked us.

“They grabbed me and my brother, and Energy ran away. They pursued him, and some were taking us into the bush.

“Later, my brother broke away and started running, so when they pursued him, I found I was alone, so I ran to my vehicle and escaped. We later came back and found that Energy had been killed,” the man narrated.

Meanwhile, the state police command confirmed that the incident happened in Aguleri, and that three Fulani men have been arrested in connection with the killing.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, spokesperson for Anambra State Police command told bioreports that investigation has commenced, and further information would be communicated to journalists.