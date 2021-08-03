Home NEWS Police arrest herdsmen for kidnapping customers, death of Ibadan youth leader
NEWSNews Africa

Police arrest herdsmen for kidnapping customers, death of Ibadan youth leader

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
police-arrest-herdsmen-for-kidnapping-customers,-death-of-ibadan-youth-leader

Two herdsmen have been arrested in connection with the death of Usman Mohammed, a youth leader in Onidundun village, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The state police command paraded them alongside 31 other suspects at its headquarters in Eleyele.

Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko told reporters that on July 9, 2021, one Taofeek Olaide received a phone call from one Umaru Mohammed.

Mohammed claimed he had cows for sale on the instruction of his father at Kara market, Akinyele area of Ibadan.

Olaide and one Yusuf Taiwo boarded a motorcycle for the ‘business transaction’.

They later picked Mohammed and left for the supposed ranch at Onidundun, where a kidnap gang arranged by the latter was waiting.

“They were greeted with gunshots where Yusuf Taiwo was kidnapped but his partner, Taofeek Olaide, managed to escape”, the CP said.

Policemen from Moniya Division and the ambush team of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) combed the vicinity after a report was made.

The operation led to Taiwo’s rescue. He had sustained gunshot injury on the thigh during the abductors’ shooting.

While the criminals took to their heels to evade arrest, they stumbled upon some youths from Onidundun village and fired gunshots. The youth leader, Usman Mohammed was hit and was confirmed dead at the hospital.

Further investigations of all suspects are ongoing. They will be charged to court upon conclusion.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

I Never Settled For Less, Says Ese Brume...

Tokyo Olympics: Ese Brume Wins Nigeria’s First Medal

Missing Belarus exile group leader, Vitaly Shishov found...

BBNaija: Maria is jealous, uncomfortable Pere kissed me...

Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari staged fake operations – Nnamdi...

BBNaija 2021: Five important activities you may have...

BBNaija: Pere disrespected me by kissing Beatrice –...

Transfer: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus

BBNaija: Why I avoid Sammie, don’t want relationship...

Arsenal announce deals for Taylor-Hart, Clarke ahead of...

Leave a Reply