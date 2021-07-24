Home NEWS Police arrest four suspects with large quantities of hard drugs in Delta
Police arrest four suspects with large quantities of hard drugs in Delta

Operation Delta Hawk of the Nigeria Police has arrested four suspects with large quantities of hard drugs in Asaba, Delta State.

The Police also recovered from the suspects, twenty-five (25) wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, Eleven (11) sachets of SK, eleven (11) roll bond, fifty-seven (57) capsules of tramadol, sixty-two (62) tablets of swinol and twenty-eight (28) wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine.

The four suspects, Idris Mohammed ‘m’ 31yrs, Suleman Isa ‘m’ 22yrs, Saidu Isah ‘m’ 20yrs and Habibu Kebbi ‘m’ 22yrs.

The suspects were arrested during a raid of notorious black spots and cultists rendezvous behind the General Hospital GRA, Asaba.

The Delta State Police Command led by CP Ari Muhammed Ali disclosed this in a statement signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

He said,” Investigation is ongoing.”

