police-arrest-four-suspected-killers-of-yobe-banker

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a staff of a commercial bank, Hassan Abubakar, according to the Police Command in Yobe State.

ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Yobe Police Command spokesman, in a statement in Damaturu, named one Umar Shaibu 21, Bulama Modu 17, Ismail Mohammed 17, Tajjuuddeen Taufiq 20, all residents of Damaturu, as suspects arrested by the police.

According to the statement, all the suspects were apprehended during a sting operations carried out by the police detectives of ‘B’ Divisional Police Headquarters.

He explained that on July 23, 2021, at about 1130hrs, a report was received from one Abubakar Musa, an employee of UBA Bank, Damaturu Branch, that the victim, one Hassan Abubakar, a co-employee, did not report for duty and efforts to trace his whereabouts proved abortive.

The statement added that consequently, detectives swung into action and his home and premises were searched and blood stains were observed on the floor with some iron rods covered with blood, probably used in the commission of the offence.

It further explained that on July 24, 2021, the principal suspect, Shaibu, who happened to be the house help of the victim, was arrested while carting away valuable items from the victim’s house.

Upon interrogations, the statement said that he confessed to the crime, stating that on July 22, 2021, he and three other suspects attacked the victim in his house at Red Bricks Housing Estate in Damaturu.

The statement added that they robbed him (deceased) of money but ended up killing the victim, buried the corpse in the compound and fled.

It said that on the next day, July 23, 2021, they began to sell the property until they were eventually nabbed by the police which led to the arrest of the three other suspects.

ASP Abdulkarim explained that after investigation, the suspects would be charged to court.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Yahaya Abubakar, saddened by the acts of the culprits, condoled with the family of the deceased and assured them of justice.

The Commissioner of Police called on members of the general public to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious act and movement around them to the nearest Police Station or formation.