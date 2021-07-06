police-arrest-four-suspected-armed-robbers,-recover-pistol,-ammunition-in-delta

The Police Rapid Response Squad, RRS, on patrol have arrested four suspected armed robbers/cultists along Otokutu bridge in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspects were arrested at about 0925hrs on 2/7/2021.

The arrested suspects include Prince Onotanare (22 years),Gift Ogbeje (19 years), Lucky Egere (22years), Charles Eungu (25 years) and Joshua Omatseye (22 years).

The Delta State Police Command led by CP Ari Muhammed Ali confirmed the arrest in a statement signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

According to the Police Image maker,’ The Operative of RRS who had reasons to suspect them, subjected them to search, open searching them, a fabricated beretta pistol with 9mm live ammunition was recovered from the first suspect, they all confessed to be members of Aiye and JVC confraternities. Investigation is ongoing.“