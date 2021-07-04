police-arrest-four-suspected-armed-robbers-in-jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command said it has arrested four armed robbery suspects terrorising residents in Gumel Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

ASP Shiisu Lawan, spokesperson for the command, told newsmen in Dutse on Sunday that the suspects were arrested on June 30, NAN reports.

Lawan said the suspects were arrested after attacking one Naja’atu, a housewife, with cutlass.

Two suspected armed robbers arrested in Jigawa

“On June 15, at 8 a.m., one Nazifi Abdulhamid of plantation Gagarawa Tasha, reported the incident to the police that on the same date about 2:40 a.m, the four suspects trespassed into his compound and attacked them with sticks and cutlass.

“His wife, Naja,atu Lawan aged 23, raised alarm and as a result the suspects used a cutlass on her right leg where she sustained a fracture.

“The scene was visited by police where a stick and a belt were recovered and the victim was rushed to the Gumel General Hospital where she was admitted,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the case is still being investigated and the suspects will face the wrath of law if found guilty.