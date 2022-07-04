police-arrest-five-fake-officers-operating-in-nasarawa,-abuja,-recover-stolen-items,-weapons

The Nasarawa State Police Command says it has arrested a notorious armed robbery syndicate who disguise as police officers.

A statement issued on Monday by the command’s spokesman, Rahman Nansel, said operatives attached to Masaka Division, while acting on credible information, smashed the syndicate that operates between AYA Junction Abuja and Keffi, Nasarawa State.

According to the statement, the suspects include Aminu Adamu, Adamu Mohammed, Rilwanu Bala, Kabiru Usman, and Bashir A. Bashir.

Nansel revealed that a Peugeot 406 with registration number ABJ 963 NW, two fake police warrant cards, two fake Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) identification cards, one spray teargas, one pair of handcuffs, one Walkie Talkie, blank motorcycle receipts booklet, and criminal charms were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

He said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects pose as police officers, hire commercial motorcycle riders whose motorcycles look new to a location where one of the syndicate members poses as an Assistant Superintendent of Police, dispossess the rider of his motorcycle, and zoom off.

“The suspects confessed to have snatched over 30 motorcycles from commercial motorcycle riders via the same technique, produced fake receipts and sell them off to unsuspecting members of the public.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi has ordered for discreet Investigation of the case after which, suspects will be charged to court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.”