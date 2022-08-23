Home NEWS Police arrest engineer as water tank claims two in Lagos
The Police in Lagos have arrested a civil engineer handling a project where a water tank fell and killed two persons on Sunday.

Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest on Tuesday.

The spokesman advised members of the public against the use of unqualified engineers.

“A water tank under renovation fell through the roof of an adjoining building, instantly killing two brothers, leaving their mother and one other person injured.

“The engineer is in our custody. Investigation is on-going”, Hundeyin added.

Ibrahim Farinloye, Southwest Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the incident occurred at Ladi Lak, in the Bariga area of Lagos.

The official told NAN that the tank fell from a two-storey building onto a neighbouring bungalow, claiming the lives of an adult male and a child.

