Police arrest doctor who allegedly kills people with injections before stealing their cars

The police in Edo State said they have arrested a medical doctor who specialises in stealing cars from cab drivers after giving them lethal injections.

The doctor, identified as Abbas Adeyemi, 36, works at the General Hospital, Kaiama, Kwara State, Nigeria’s North-central.

He has confessed to stealing cars from his victims after giving them injections, the police said.

Mr Adeyemi, father of two, hails from Offa in Kwara State, the police spokesperson in Edo State, Chidi Nwabuzor, told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday.

Mr Nwabuzor, a superintendent of police, said Mr Adeyemi confessed to killing a cab driver, Emmanuel Yobo, in Edo.

The doctor allegedly killed Mr Yobo, 39, on 3 September after injecting him with different substances.

The suspect, during his first meeting with Mr Yobo in Edo, solicited and got the victim’s help to sell a vehicle he brought to the state.

“On that 3th September (second meeting) he chartered the victim to take him round Benin City, where he injected different kinds of substance into his body which affected him adversely and resulted in his death,” the police spokesperson said.

The suspect then dumped the victim’s body along Benin-Ondo Road (Benin Bypass) and fled with his Toyota Camry, according to the police.

Mr Nwabuzor said the investigation by the Anti kidnapping and Cybercrime Unit from the police headquarters in Benin City led to the doctor’s arrest and the recovery of the car in Osogbo, Osun State.

“The suspect made confessional statements, admitting he killed the cab driver by injecting substances into his body,” Mr Nwabuzor said.

“The investigation led to the invitation of the buyer of the same vehicle who confessed how the suspect brought a vehicle from Kwara State, which he bought.”

Mr Nwabuzor said the suspect confessed to killing another car owner.

The suspect has been charged to court, according to the police.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach Kaiama General Hospital for comments as of the time of this report.

