police-arrest-capitol-riot-suspect-who-wore-full-gladiator-costume-and-was-dubbed-‘caesar-no-salad’

Nathan Wayne Entrekin rioted at the Capitol building on 6 January while wearing a gladiator costume. (Department of Justice)

An Arizona man who wore a Roman gladiator costume while taking part in the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January has been arrested.

Nathan Wayne Entrekin was arrested in Cottonwood, Arizona, after being nicknamed by“Caesar No Salad” by people online. It is believed that he was portraying Captain Moroni, a deity worshipped by Mormons, according to an affidavit.

Video footage captured during the riot showed Mr Entrekin carrying a flag with a message that read, “In memory of our god, our religion and freedom and our place, our wives and our children. ALMA 46:12.”

According to the affidavit, law enforcement described Captain Moroni as someone Mormons believe “sought to defend the liberties of his people the Nephites – from another group the Amalickiahites – that wanted to overthrow democracy and install a king.”

The Capitol riot took place during Congress’ certification of the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden. The protest was motivated by the widespread belief the election was rigged against President Donald Trump, who was impeached for the second time for his incitement of violence that took place that day. He is the only US president to be impeached twice.

Mr Entrekin is charged with two misdemeanours: knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct at the Capitol.

After searching his phone, federal agents found and watched additional video of Mr Entrekin.

“Are we going up? This is a good workout. Forward, forward, forward,” he says in the video, according to the document. “Mom, look, I made it to the top, to the top here. Look at all the patriots here. Haha, if I can make it up that, anybody can.”

He tells the camera, “I’m here for Trump. Four more years, Donald Trump! Our rightful president!”

Other videos show that he left the building, stood on the outside steps, and laughed at someone who stole a whiskey bottle, according to the documents. Mr Entrekin is then seen in other footage after he went back inside the building.

Since the attack on the Capitol, there have been more than 560 arrests made in connection with a believed 300 suspects who remain unidentified, according to CBS.