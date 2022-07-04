police-arrest-bank-officials-planning-robbery,-hackers-trying-to-steal-n3.4bn

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has restated that his administration will not relent in fighting crimes and criminality in Nigeria.

In a statement by Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP hailed the Oyo Command, and the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Squad (FIB-IRT) for recent successes.

Baba commended the increasing deployment of technologically advanced assets, community-based cum traditional policing methods, and improved police visibility.

The IGP acknowledged the achievements recorded via identification, trailing and arrest of criminal suspects through technical and human intelligence.

Baba announced the arrest of two bank officials and four members of a “notorious bank robbery gang”.

The suspects were nabbed after concluding plans to attack a new generation bank within the Ibadan metropolis in Oyo.

The FIB-IRT also arrested five members of a fraud syndicate specialized in breaching bank accounts of individuals and corporate bodies.

The police caught them as they attempted to hack into a company’s account and steal N3.4billion.

Furthermore, IRT operatives arrested notorious arms dealers and two kidnap suspects in Kaduna, which led to the release of two kidnapped persons.

Adejobi added that the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

Baba assured of commitment to maximize operational capacity and charged officers to continue to go after those engaging in nefarious activities.