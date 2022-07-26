police-arrest-auchi-poly-student-who-stabbed-her-boyfriend-to-death-for-allegedly-cheating-on-her-in-edo-state

The Edo State Police Command have arrested one Favor Oyhou who was previously declared wanted for allegedly stabbing her boyfirnd, Paul handsome, 25 to death in Abuchi, Edo State.

According to viral reports, Favour and the deceased were lovers who were the envy of so many people. They share their loved-up content on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Trouble started when Favor found out Handsome was allegedly cheating. An argument ensued between them which soon degenerated into a fight and she stabbed him in the process.

The deceased was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. Favor went into hiding after the incident.

Confirming her arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Jennifer U. Iwegbu, said;

“Consequent upon this dastardly act , the Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, immediately ordered the Area Commander and Divisional Police Officer in charge of Auchi to smoke out the fleeing girl unhurt.

The Command wishes to inform the general public that following credible intelligence gathering by Operatives of the Command, the suspect was arrested in Benin on 25/7/2022 at about 2245hrs.

Discreet investigation has commenced and the suspect is making useful information and will be charged to court soon”.

In a related development, the spokesperson said the police have rescued three traditionalists who were abducted.

She stated that on 25/07/2022 at about 1pm, the Command through its Divisional Headquater at Ugo received a complaint that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers accosted and whisked into the bush three traditional worshippers who had gone to a river along the Benin-Abraka road for prayers.

“Upon receipt of the information, Divisional Police Officer Ugo immediately mobilised his operatives to the scene in hot pursuit of the hoodlums and possible rescue of the victims. The hoodlums sensing the presence of the operatives on their trail were forced to abandon their victims and fled into the bush.

The victims have since been reunited with their families, meanwhile, intense bush combing is still ongoing to neutralize or arrest the hoodlums”, Iwegbu said