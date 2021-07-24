Home NEWS Police arrest 40-year-old man for allegedly defiling 8 years old girl in Jigawa
Police arrest 40-year-old man for allegedly defiling 8 years old girl in Jigawa

Police in Jigawa State has arrested a 40-year-old man Ado Ubale over the alleged defilement of an eight-year-old girl.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state ASP Lawan Shiisu Adam confirmed the incident to bioreports in Dutse.

He said the incident happened at Zuge village in Sule Tankarkar local Government area of the state.

He explained that the Suspect was accused of luring the eigh year old girl to a nearby bush and forcefully defiled her

Adam said the victim was rushed to the sexual referral center Dutse for medical examination while the case is still under investigation.

