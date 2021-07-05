Four suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the security Wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been arrested in Imo State.

It was learnt that they were caught while planning to plant explosives at a military checkpoint along Owerri-Orlu Road.







Confirming this in Owerri was the State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, who said the suspects were apprehended after they engaged security forces in a gun battle.

The statement by the state police command said, “On 4th July, 2021, some members of the proscribed ESN/IPOB organisation were arrested by security agencies in the state. They were arrested in a futile bid to lunch improvised explosives on the military checkpoint along Owerri-Orlu Road.

“The hoodlums who came in their numbers were however engaged in a gun duel by the joint security agencies which led to the arrest of the following suspects; Chukwuebuka offorji ‘Male’, Nicholas Ekwelem ‘Male’, Okwelem Paschal ‘Male’ and Onyekahi Enerenini ‘Male’.

“However, one of the suspects sustained gunshot injury on his leg in the course of the melee. Meanwhile, operatives of the Command are presently on the trail of the fleeing suspects who are strongly believed to have escaped with gunshot injuries. Efforts are in progress to recover the arms of the group as well as other incriminating items.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State CP Abutu Yaro, FDC, vowed to sustain the operations and arrest of all criminals involved in violent crimes in the state, especially as the Command has embarked on mop-up operations to arrest the remnants of the ESN/IPOB members in the state, a feat which has heralded peace and tranquillity in the state lately.”

He asked for public support and credible information.

“Peace-loving people of Imo State should continue to support the police with credible information on the activities of criminal elements in their neighbourhoods. Together we shall continue to keep Imo State safe for business to thrive,” he said.