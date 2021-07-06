Home NEWS Police arrest 37yr old suspected armed robber in Bayelsa, recover arms
Police arrest 37yr old suspected armed robber in Bayelsa, recover arms

Acting on a tip-off, men of Operation Puff Adder II, Bayelsa State Command have arrested a thirty-seven-year-old suspected armed robber, Teke Kolokol.

The Police also recovered a locally made pistol, eight cartridges, illicit drugs and an Army camouflage bulletproof vest from the suspect.

The suspect was arrested in possession of a locally-made pistol, Cartridges and illicit drugs at off-Ayama Road, Famgbe, Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, bioreports can report.

The Bayelsa State Police Command led by CP Mike Okoli confirmed the arrest in a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, SP


SP Asinim Butswat.

CP Okoli said, ”A search was conducted in his house where an Army camouflage bulletproof vest was also recovered.”

CP Okoli noted that the suspect is cooperating with the Police stressing that he will soon appear in Court at the conclusion of the investigation.

He also advised residents to always volunteer useful information that will assist the Police in fishing out criminals in the state.

Lagos: Four suspects arrested while trying to rob policemen

