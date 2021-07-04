police-arrest-21,-22-year-old-serial-killers

Kazeem Badmus

THE State of Osun Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old notorious serial killer, Tope Gbenga, popularly known as ‘Jembe’ in Osogbo, the state capital.

Gbenga and other suspects, Olaide Adelu (22), Yussuf Arowolo (22) and Opeyemi Obaniwa(23), were linked to various killings and robberies in the state.

Parading the suspects at the Command’s Headquarters, Osogbo, on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode said the suspects, who have confessed to the crimes had led Police crack detectives to their armoury in a banana plantation at Oke Baale area of the state capital.

According Olokode, men of the force arrested the suspected criminals on June 26, 2021 at about 4:40 PM with three cut-to-size single barrel guns and some cartridges recovered.

He also noted that one of the Armourers, a single mother by the name Azisat Omoboriowo, was also arrested.

Olokode said: “On June 26, 2021 around 4:40 PM, my men arrested dreadful and notorious serial killer, Tope Gbenga popularly known as Jembe along with his cohorts.

“The suspects confessed to the crimes and led Police crack detectives to their armoury in a banana plantation at Oke Baale area of the state and we recovered three cut-to-size single barrel guns and some cartridges.”

“This success was a follow-up to the arrest of the gang armourer, one Omoboriowo Azisat aged 23 years at Oke Abesu area, Osogbo while attempting to kill one Joshua Olugbode.

“Also, mop-up operations were carried out at the house of the kingpin of the gang, Jembe and a locally fabricated barrel of a pistol gun was also recovered”.

Speaking with newsmen, Olaide Adelu said, “I had an altercation with one man called Sikoli Eleshe (the boxer) who wanted to fight me but I could not overpower him. I took my gun and shot him. We keep our guns with one ‘Tioja’. Those guns were recovered from ‘Yahoo boys’ when they were protesting #EndSARS in Osogbo last year. We are using those guns to maim people.”

Similarly, Gbenga Tope, an ex-convict said he has killed two rival cult members in 2021 after he left the prison. He noted that the same rival cult groups had killed his brother before he went to prison.

He said: “Members of Aye group killed my brother and after I left the prison, they were after my life. I was given a gun by the person that initiated me to Eiye confraternity and I used it to kill two people this year.”