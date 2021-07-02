Home NEWS Police arrest 17-year-boy for allegedly raping minor in Jigawa
Police arrest 17-year-boy for allegedly raping minor in Jigawa

Police in Jigawa State have arrested 17-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

Police spokesman in the State, ASP Lawan Shiisu Adam stated this in a statement issued to bioreports in Dutse.

He said the incident happened in Kuttu village, Garki local Government area of Jigawa State.

Adam explained that it occurred on Wednesday when the victim was sent by her mother to fetch ”faru” fruits in the bush.

He said one Rabi’u Suleiman of Wauta Fulani camp met and raped her.

The police spokesman said the suspect was traced and arrested and the victim was taken to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Dutse for medical examination.

The case is still under investigation.

