Police arrest 103 suspects in raids of black spots – The Nation Newspaper

By Precious Igbonwelundu

Policemen have arrested 103 suspects in coordinated raids of black spots in Lagos State.

The command said the suspects were arrested on July 19 and 20 at Oshodi-Oke and Oshodi Under Bridge with dangerous weapons and dislodged hard drugs recovered.

Police Commissioner (CP) Hakeem Odumosu had ordered increased anti-robbery and traffic surveillance across the state to ensure hitch free festive period.

He also directed tactical and unit commanders to continue coordinated raids of flash points in order to fish out criminal elements who may wish to take advantage of the holiday to attack road users, fun seekers.

The arrests were announced in a statement yesterday by Command spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, due to some complaints received on isolated cases of robbery in traffic and harassment at Oshodi area, ordered the Commander RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and Commander Task Force, CSP Sola Jejeloye, to consistently raid and police Oshodi area and other identified areas that are vulnerable to attacks.

“Equally, the police operatives attached to Sagamu Road Division Ikorodu on July 19, at 1:30pm, arrested one John Okibe John, 36, at Aleje area of Ikorudu for threatening and attempting to rob a POS operator. The suspect, who was arrested with a toy gun, has confessed to the crime.

“The Commissioner of Police has therefore ordered that the hoodlums be charged to court accordingly as the command plans more raids of such black spots in the state.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu also charged other tactical commanders to go after hoodlums and miscreants in order to rid the state of crimes and criminality.”