The Police in Lagos State led a show of force on Friday to declare readiness for the Yoruba Nation rally on Saturday.

The demonstration was held in conjunction with Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi said measures are in place to prevent any act of lawlessness, oppression and intimidation.

“Lagos cannot afford to record another violence orchestrated by some individuals during the 2020 End SARS protest that led to massive destruction of lives and properties in the state”, he said.

The security agencies warned organisers of the mega rally and others planning to stage the procession to stay away.

Adejobi said the Police and Lagos government had cautioned them against the rally scheduled for Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota, after intelligence indicated a possible breakdown of law and order.

The command reiterated its stance that “anyone caught participating or facilitating the so-called mega rally in Lagos will be dealt with within the ambits of the law”.





