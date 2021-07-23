Home News America Police: Armed person stole ambulance with patient inside
News America

Police: Armed person stole ambulance with patient inside

Houston police say an armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside

July 23, 2021, 11:29 AM

HOUSTON — An armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside, Houston police said.

The suspect is accused of running the ambulance off the road, the department said in a series of tweets. Then, a firefighter behind the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left on the side of the road.

A patient and another firefighter were in the back of the vehicle.

Authorities said they used a GPS to track down the ambulance. The armed suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

ABC News

