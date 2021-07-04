police-apprehend-one-over-killing-of-university-teacher

A lecturer in the Department of Social Science Education, University of Jos, Dr Kennedy Nandi Drenkat, was on Friday around 12 midnight shot dead by unidentified gunmen in his house at the Bauchi road at the Senior staff quarters.

The State Commissioner of police, Edward Egbuka, ordered that the killer be fished out.

Edward, while addressing newsmen on the incident, said the Police Command on Saturday, received a distress call at road 6 University Senior staff quarters, Jos where some gunmen entered the house of one Dr. Nandi Drenkat a lecturer with the University of Jos where he was shot dead and his six years old daughter was also abducted.

Immediately his men got the order they immediately swung into action and went after the notorious armed robbers and eventually apprehended one.

Ali Mohammed of Narabi who was the prime suspect was shot on his right leg and was arrested with one AK 47 rifle with breach Number 1984/AP 0240, 29 rounds of live ammunition was also gotten from him. A kidnapped victim name Chiboze Joseph was rescued unhurt while other kidnappers and robbers escaped with bullets wounds.

He was subjected into serious interrogations and he confessed and accepted the crime telling the police that he single handedly killed the university lecturer, he added that he was a student of the institution and he has killed two of his lectures who were problem to him.

The police commissioner who confirmed the arrest told newsmen that the suspect was been taken to the hospital for treatment because of the bullets wounds he got while exchanging bullets with his men. He will be charged to court once investigations are concluded.