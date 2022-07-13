police-apprehend-kuje-prison-escapee-in-ogun

Ogun State Police Command has apprehended a 28-year-old Kuje Correctional Centre escapee, Yakubu AbdulMumuni.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested in Sango-Ota, in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

This was revealed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi said AbdulMumuni who was convicted for conspiracy and culpable homicide in Kogi State and sent to Kuje prison was arrested on Monday by operatives of the state police command.

Oyeyemi said, “the escapee, 28-year-old Yakubu AbdulMumuni, was arrested following information received by policemen at Sango Ota divisional headquarters that he was sighted somewhere around the area.

“Upon the information, the DPO Sango-Ota Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, quickly moblised his men and moved to the area where the convict was apprehended.

“He confessed to the police that he escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre on the 5th of July, 2022, when the centre was attacked by bandits.

“He stated further that he was convicted by Kogi State High Court for the offence of conspiracy and culpable homicide and sent to the Kuje Correctional Centre.”

The PPRO, however, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to facilitate the transfer of the convict to the correctional centre with immediate effect.