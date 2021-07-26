Police officers allegedly killed a student of The Polytechnic, Ibadan on Sunday evening at the gate of Palms Mall, Ring Road, Ibadan.

Eyewitnesses told bioreports that the polytechnic student, who was at the mall with her boyfriend, was killed around 8pm.







Our correspondent gathered that trouble started when an argument ensued between a police officer and a suspected internet fraudster, popularly known as Yahoo boy at the mall.

One of the eyewitnesses, Abiodun Alatise told our correspondent that one of the police officers shot at the Yahoo boy but a stray bullet hit the polytechnic student.

She died instantly.

He said, “The police didn’t leave the corpse of the lady behind. They went away with her body. They mobilised their men and took innocent people away from the mall gate.

“At least, their backup van was about nine. This must stop. They cannot continue killing innocent people. We don’t know where they went with the corpse of that lady. We want the media to report this killing.”

