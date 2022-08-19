police-advise-nigerians-to-fight-insecurity-with-cctv

The Nigeria Police Force has urged citizens to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) in their homes, offices and business premises to curb insecurity in the country.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Ebonyi State Police Command, SP Chris Anyanwu gave the advice on Friday.

Anyanwu said the device had assisted the operations of the security agency in apprehending robbers and other criminals.

The spokesman said CCTV played a role in the arrest of a three-man syndicate who specialized in attacking shopping malls and supermarkets in Ebonyi.

The syndicate robbed POS operators and bank customers after they withdraw cash within Abakaliki, the capital.

Anyanwu noted that a replay of recordings helped to capture notorious hoodlums after a recent robbery.

The criminals carried out their nefarious activities on a power bike, armed with pistols which have been recovered.

“They enter shops in the guise of buying stuff, while their rider gangmate lurks around to dispossess customers of their valuables at gun point.

“Luck ran out of them when they robbed a fashion shop at No.19 Udemezue Street, Abakaliki on Wednesday and they were captured on a CCTV camera.

“They were intercepted and arrested by the Crack Team of Ebonyi Command”, Anyanwu confirmed.

The PRO said their arrest was made possible by CCTV cameras and urged citizens to ensure they set up surveillance around their immediate environment.