Polestar to double global market and retail presence by year’s end – Electrek.co

Swedish EV automaker Polestar has shared big plans for expansion by promising to double its global presence from nine to 18 markets. Furthermore, Polestar has also shared plans to double its retail presence to 100 operational locations, all before the end of 2021.

Launched in 2017, Polestar is a Swedish car brand that is focused on premium EVs. The automaker is the result of an “independent” venture co-owned by Volvo Cars Group and Geely Holding. The company currently offers two electrified vehicles – the Polestar 1, a plug-in hybrid, and the the all-electric Polestar 2.

Uniquely enough, Polestar will also be one of the few automakers to take one of its concept vehicles, the Precept, and bring it to full-fledged production. The premium brand is documenting this entire process beginning with episode one, which aired this month.

Prior to today’s announcement, Polestar shared plans to expand globally by implementing US vehicle manufacturing and retail. This includes the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV to be built and sold in the US.

Not to be outdone, Polestar has now shared plans to expand to further markets around the world outside of the US, as well as a doubling of its retail presence – what the automaker calls “Polestar Spaces,” complemented by a new retail concept.