Poland will support ´emotional´ Lewandowski

The Poland squad will support an “emotional” Robert Lewandowski following his penalty miss in Tuesday’s goalless World Cup clash against Mexico.

Lewandowski saw his chance of a first World Cup goal dashed when his 58th-minute penalty was repelled by Guillermo Ochoa – one of the few moments of note in an otherwise drab affair at Stadium 974.

The Barcelona striker carries the weight of Poland’s hopes on his shoulders and coach Czeslaw Michniewicz admitted he was upset in the dressing room afterwards.

Michniewicz said: “I sympathise with him. I know how a captain who misses a penalty feels.

“He was very emotional about it – we have a monitor in the dressing room and Robert watched the replays. He has to process it himself, he knows how to deal with these situations. As a squad we will help him and we know he will help us in the future.

“Great players miss penalties – Socrates, Zico, [Michel] Platini, [Diego] Maradona among others, it’s football. It’s a pity as I know how much he wanted to score a goal at the World Cup. I hope the following opportunities will be translated into goals.”