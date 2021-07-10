Pokémon’s Sinnoh Starters Rebuilt In LEGO Form | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

One talented Pokémon fan built the three Sinnoh starters out of LEGO. Players know the grassy Torterra, fiery Infernape, and icy Empoleon as the endgame evolutions of the three collectible critters that they can choose at the beginning of 2006’s Pokémon Diamon And Pearl – in the tradition of all installments in Nintendo’s monster-wrangling JRPG series.

Meanwhile, Nintendo and Lego go pretty well together, given their shared multi-generational appeal and emphasis on colorful fun. Aside from the officially-released Lego Super Mario electronic game and NES model of last year, fans have been using the popular Danish building toy to recreate iconic Nintendo locations like Nook’s Cranny from Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the Clock Tower from The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. There have even been a few Pokémon-themed Lego creations as well, such as a one-to-one mini-scale model of the Johto Region of Pokémon Gold And Silver and some life-sized replicas of franchise mainstays like Pikachu and Charmander.

Yesterday, Reddit user eyemcantoeknees added to this list by posting their homemade Lego models of Pokémon Diamon And Pearl’s Torterra, Infernape, and Empoleon to the Pokemon subreddit – just the latest in a series of Pokémon creations they have built as part of their YouTube channel, Brickmill Studios. Each one features an impressive amount of detail, earning praise from numerous onlookers in the comments section.

These Sinnoh-based Lego models come right as Nintendo is preparing to release Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, a pair of remakes on the Nintendo Switch this November. It’s only the latest in a series of Pokémon-centric releases and events Nintendo is doing this year to promote the franchise’s 25th anniversary. Just a week ago, fans celebrated Bidoof Day with several fun festivities based around the endearing beaver Pokémon – who, as luck would have it, hails from the Sinnoh region along with the three Diamond And Pearl starters.

Eyemcantoeknees’s Pokémon Sinnoh Starter Lego models do a great job bringing the elemental trio to life in block form, capturing little details like the tree on Torterra’s back, Infernape’s flaming hair, and Empoleon’s crown-like beak quite well. Nintendo might not be licensing out Pokémon for any official LEGO sets anytime soon, but these models would be a great addition to any trainer’s collection as they wait for their chance to return to the Sinnoh region when Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl finally launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

