Pokemon Unite: Talonflame Build Guide & Tips | Game Rant – GameRant

Being fast and furious on the battlefield can be risky for most offensive strategies, however, those with superior mobility can often negate a lot of danger by simply avoiding it altogether. In MOBA games like Pokemon Unite, this can be used to great effect if one can maximize their speed.

Talonflame is a relatively easy pokemon to use for all kinds of trainers, be they newcomers or MOBA veterans, though is surprisingly difficult to master due to this Fire and Flying-type’s low defenses and HP. When selecting this pokemon for battle, players should focus on either trying to unleash as much damage as possible in short bursts or heighten their movement speed to become as swift as the wind itself.

Talonflame Boosted Attack Build

Talonflame Boosted Attack Build Moveset

Aerial Ace

Fly

Talonflame Boosted Attack Build Items

Attack Weight (Held Item)

Muscle Band (Held Item)

Scope Lens (Held Item)

X Attack (Battle Item)

Tips On How To Use The Taloneflame Boosted Attack Build Effectively

Firstly, it is important to note that every 3rd basic attack from Talonflame is a boosted attack, which, instead of pecking at the foe in front, creates a short fiery whirlwind that has a small area of effect around the player. The goal of this build is to hit enemies as hard as possible with a move before unleashing a ton of follow-up boosted attacks for high burst damage.

When players level up enough to learn Aerial Ace, they can utilize it to dash at foes in a fast airborne tackle that will also make the next basic attack into a boosted one. Combined with the effects of Muscle Band and the Attack Weight to increase attack damage as well as Scope Lens to increase the occurrence of critical hits, players can use Aerial Ace for high DPS tactics. Additionally, if things are looking dangerous, players can also use Aerial Ace to get away from threats.

Fly functions similarly, but over a greater area and with much more efficient potential to ambush opponents. Like Aerial Ace, using Fly deals damage and also turns the next basic attack into a boosted attack, but with a few other positive traits. It allows players to both become invulnerable for a time as well as cover ground even quicker than normally possible. The dive-bomb portion of Fly also deals a lot of damage and can be an excellent way to either take out fleeing and weakened foes or initiate combat with an ambush from above.

Talonflame High Mobility Build

Talonflame High Mobility Build Moveset

Flame Charge

Brave Bird

Talonflame High Mobility Build Items

Float Stone (Held Item)

Muscle Band (Held Item)

Scope Lens (Held Item)

X Speed (Battle Item)

Tips On How To Use The Taloneflame High Mobility Build Effectively

Avoiding damage as well as recovering HP (using goal zones and berries that spawn on the battlefield) will be important for this build, as, thanks to this avian pokemon’s ability Gale Wings, Talonflame is faster the higher their HP is, making this a key trait for a build specializing in maxing out one’s movement speed.

The greatest asset to this build is the move Flame Charge, as it grants greater movement speed for a few seconds. This is important as this speed boost can allow Taloneflame to zip in and out of an enemy’s combat range easier while peppering them occasionally with blows. This does not often yield any takedowns by itself, but can greatly distract and hinder foes trying to score while backup arrives. Players should also take advantage of this increased movement speed by never resting still and continuously adjusting their position. This frequent flying about will allow Talonflame players to almost always be one step ahead of threats.

When it comes to unleashing sufficient damage, Brave Bird is what this build uses, as it can pack a punch despite also doing a bit of recoil damage to Talonflame. Players should time their uses of Brave Bird immediately after using Flame Charge, as Brave Bird resets the cooldown for this move (or Aerial Ace if the player has chosen that instead of Flame Charge).

General Tips For Using Talonflame

Using The Flame Sweep Unite Move

This powerful attack deals huge damage, can hit multiple foes, and also greatly knocks them back. Flame Sweep is arguably the best pushing move in the game and can stop multiple opponents from scoring very easily, and should be saved for such occasions or to take out weakened foes.

Best Path For Talonflame

Players using Talonflame should stick to the central area and reinforce either the top or bottom path when needed, as they can cross the map much quicker than their allies and their high burst damage can turn the tide of a confrontation in most cases where the sides are evenly matched. Sticking to the center of the map will also allow players to level up quickly from Exp farming the less-often fought wild pokemon in this section of the battlefield.

