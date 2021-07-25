Pokémon Unite: Pikachu Build Guide (Best Skills, Items & Moves) – Screen Rant

Pokémon Unite features 20 different Pokémon for players to use on the battlefield. Here’s the best build for the Attacker Pokémon, Pikachu.

Pokémon Unite sucks players into a Pokémon MOBA experience, not unlike other popular MOBAs like League of Legends. Two teams of five Pokémon are pitted against each other on the quest to battle wild Pokémon, crush the other team’s Pokémon, and capture control points. New players will have to take time getting used to the 20 different Pokémon in Pokémon Unite, each with its own set of pros and cons.

The Pokémon in Pokémon Unite are split into five categories: Attackers, Defenders, Supporters, All-Rounders, and Speedsters. Pokémon like Snorlax are large defenders, while classic starter Pokémon like Venusaur and Pikachu are mainly focused on offense. Pikachu is what gamers refer to as a “glass cannon” character; A Pokémon with high damage output, but low defense, making Pikachu best suited for group attacks with a Defender or Supporter. Here is the best DPS (damage-per-second) Attacker build for Pikachu in Pokémon Unite.

The Best DPS Build for Pikachu in Pokémon Unite

When players first begin a match, the level 1 Pikachu will be offered a choice between two moves: Thundershock and Electroweb. For a DPS-based Pikachu, Thundershock is the best choice for the first move. Thundershock allows Pikachu to electrify an area of effect to slow and damage nearby opponents. Use Thundershock on grouped-up enemies to maximize its effectiveness.

Once Pikachu hits level 4, players will have another choice to make for the second move. Electro Ball and Thunder both can be helpful on the battlefield, but Electro Ball is easier to use efficiently. Thunder deals more damage, but Electro ball also stuns opponents in an AoE. Electro Ball is a Sure Hit move with a short cooldown, so it is more readily available for use against enemies. Either choice for the level 4 move works, but Electro Ball seems to be the best choice for new players. If players choose Thunder for a higher damage output, it’s a good idea to have a Defender Pokémon guarding Pikachu while it uses the move, since Pikachu can’t slow enemies with Thunder.

At level 6, players have another move choice to make. Volt Tackle and Thunderbolt both become available for the third move; however, this choice isn’t necessarily wrong either way. Volt Tackle is an instant attack that stuns enemies and knocks them airborne for a stagger, while Thunderbolt is an AoE stun move. Both moves can be used to a player’s advantage, so it’s best to judge which move would be more beneficial in that particular match. Thunderbolt is a bit more straightforward to use against enemies and can be used in conjunction with Electro Ball to have massive stun potential. For these reasons, Thunderbolt is a good choice for new Pokémon Unite players. Lastly, Pikachu’s Unite Move, Thunderstorm, is unlocked at level 9. This move summons a lightning storm that follows the player, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Use this move against groups of enemies for more efficiency.

Players can hold a total of three Held Items and one Battle Item per match. The best Held Items for Pikachu are Float Stone, which increases movement speed and attack damage, Muscle Band, which increases attack damage, and Shell Bell, which heals HP when a special attack lands. Wise Glasses can also be used to increase Pikachu’s special attack damage. Lastly, the best Battle Item for a DPS Pikachu is X-Attack, which increases Pikachu’s attack and special attack damage with a cooldown of 40 seconds. With the right build for Pikachu, players can electrify the battlefields in Pokémon Unite with massive damage being done per second. When a Pikachu is partnered with a good Supporter or Defender Pokémon, the team can quickly become an unstoppable force!

Pokémon Unite is available on Nintendo Switch.





