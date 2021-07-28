Pokémon TCG Evolving Skies Release Date: When The New Expansion Launches – Screen Rant

Pokémon TCG’s Evolving Skies expansion releases at the end of August 2021, bringing exciting and powerful new cards into the Sword and Shield series.

The Pokémon TCG‘s Evolving Skies expansion is the latest in the Sword & Shield series. It follows Chilling Reign, which was released to mirror Pokémon Sword and Shield‘s The Crown Tundra DLC, and is the first of two more expansions slated for 2021. Evolving Skies is swiftly approaching, bringing with it a focus on Dragon-type Pokémon.

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies will consist of over 200 cards and is confirmed to be a standard legal deck. In addition to Dragon types, Evolving Skies will place particular emphasis on Eeveelutions, the various forms Eevee can evolve into. The expansion will also contain a variety of V, VMAX, Single Strike, and Rapid Strike cards, but specific details about these have not yet been revealed.

The Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies expansion will be released in English on August 27, 2021, having already launched in Japan on July 9, and is currently available for preorder at retailers like GameStop and TCGPlayer. The popularity of Pokémon cards has skyrocketed in recent months, and new collections are some of the most appealing finds for fans and scalpers alike.

Pokémon TCG – Evolving Skies Expansion’s New Additions

As is customary for the Sword & Shield TCG series, Evolving Skies will introduce returning Pokémon in new and powerful forms, including Rayquaza VMAX, Duraludon VMAX, Dragonite V, and Noivern V. Duraludon will be featured in its Gigantamax form, which made its debut in the Sword and Shield video games. The expansion’s full list of Dynamax and Gigantamax forms is currently unknown. In addition to standard Evolving Skies card packs, fans will be able to purchase several Elite Trainer Boxes, which contain booster packs, card sleeves, Energy cards, a player’s guide, a rulebook, dice, damage markers, and a collector’s box with dividers to organize the contents.

While Evolving Skies‘ release is imminent, another Pokémon TCG expansion, Celebrations, is also coming in October. Celebrations is not explicitly part of the Sword & Shield series, and it’s not known if Evolving Skies will be that series’ last. With the upcoming launch of Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond, perhaps the TCG will move on to Sinnoh-inspired expansions. In the meantime, Evolving Skies is sure to offer some exciting additions to the card game.

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies will be available in the U.S. and UK on August 27, 2021.

