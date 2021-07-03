Pokemon Nature Exploration Attraction Announced for Japan – GameRant

Yomiuri Land teams up with Pokemon to bring a special attraction where attendees can search for Pokemon in their natural habitats.

Throughout the years, Pokemon has had the draw of a world filled with colorful collectible creatures and has captured fans’ hearts. The idea of having a cute, superpowered partner and living in a Pokemon world has been a standard daydream for most players. As loyalists to the series wish to explore the enticing landscape seen in its regions, The Pokemon Company has teamed up with Yomiuri Land to bring a nature-driven experience to the forests of Japan.

With events like the traveling PokePark theme park in 2005, the Pokemon franchise has strived to bring immersive attractions to fans for decades. The idea of living in the same world as Pikachu and other Pokemon has led to the success of many projects, including the mobile game Pokemon GO, which lets fans catch the pocket monsters as if they’re around them in day-to day-life.

Pokemon Wonder is a ticketed event that begins this July that invites fans on a nature walk with Doctor Creso, who will take fans through two courses that let fans discover Pokemon and the land they live in. Photos explaining the event show things such as footprints for attendees to track, and a Seedot for them to find in a pile of acorns.

The event features two courses, “Ancient Stone Wall” and “Whispering Bamboo Grove.” Six attendees will be allowed on the courses at once and, with the event said to take around 50 minutes, and allowing fans to discover over 50 Pokemon across both paths. The event starts as soon as July 17th.

For the fans interested in discovering more about the special creatures seen in the series, this event promises a relaxing, fun adventure with beautiful sights to see on a brisk nature walk. While not many details are known about the event, such as what Pokemon will be seen and what special surprises are in store, that just leaves more for fans to find for themselves when they visit.

Some fans may be saddened to hear about this endeavor being only in Japan, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic has led Japan to still refuse foreign visitors for the time being. It is unlikely that The Pokemon Company will let this attraction go overseas, but there’s also no information yet as to how long the event will be around. Depending on how popular this event proves to be, international fans may get the chance to walk through the forests looking for Pokemon the next time they visit as long as the attraction stays around.

New Pokemon Snap is available now for Nintendo Switch for fans desiring something similar.

Source: wonder.pokemon.jp





