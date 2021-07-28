Pokemon live-action series being developed at Netflix by producer of Lucifer – CNA

Are you ready to catch ’em all? A live-action Pokemon series is in the works at Netflix, reported entertainment site Variety on Monday (Jul 26).

The project is still in the early stages of development so not a lot of details are available right now, however, Variety has added that Joe Henderson will write and executive produce the show.

Henderson is the co-showrunner and executive producer of the police procedural series Lucifer, also on Netflix. He also worked on Shadecraft.



The first ever live-action Pokemon film, Detective Pikachu, was released in 2019 with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds voicing the titular character. The movie was considered a box office success, grossing more than US$430 million (S$585 million) worldwide.

If the project comes to fruition, it will add to the Pokemon family on Netflix – shows such as Pokemon: XY and Pokemon Journeys are currently already available on the streaming service.



The universally acclaimed Japanese franchise was created by video game designer Satoshi Tajiri back in 1995 and has since gone on to comprise not only video games, but also television shows, movies, trading cards and merchandise.

