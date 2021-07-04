Home Technology Pokemon IRL comes to Japan thanks to Pokemon Wonder – InvenGlobal
Source: Pokemon Wonder

If you thought Pokemon GO was an immersive way to experience Pokemon, you’re gonna want to hear about Pokemon Wonder. 

This 48,000-square foot forest is a new pop-up within Tokyo’s Yomiuriland amusement park, just 30 minutes from Shinjuku. The forest was previously untouched for 20 years and is now a “nature adventure” for park-goers looking for a unique way to explore the world of Pokemon. 

Source: Pokemon Wonder

Throughout the park, researchers can find a variety of Pokemon — most of them handmade. Some of them are made of wood, others acorns.

The “nature adventure” begins by journeying through the grassy fields and bamboos, searching for clues. Some of the areas of exploration include Ancient Stone Wall and Whispering Bamboo Grove. 

While Pokemon is the clear draw, Pokemon Wonder is all about exploring nature. It’s 90 minutes of wandering through nature with a group of up to six, taking in a previously unexplored environment. 

Pokemon Wonder is opening Saturday, July 17 and will run through April 3, 2022. 

