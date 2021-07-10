Pokemon Image Shows How the Remake Graphics Have Changed Over the Years – GameRant

For what seemed like forever, Pokemon fans were dying for an announcement of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes. It was this hype that made the announcement so big when it came a long, but it did end up further dividing fans. This debate over Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl‘s graphics is oddly similar to the animation controversy over Sword and Shield, and many may be looking to past games as they form opinions here.

Notably, it should be mentioned that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are not in development by Game Freak, but ILCA. No one is privy to the details of that arrangement outside the parties involved (Nintendo and The Pokemon Company too, maybe), and so it is natural that there are differences in presentation. Now, a new image showcasing graphics from the first three gen remakes to the most recent highlights those differences even more.

Posted by Redditor PristineSoldier, the below image shows a comparison of the graphics/graphics upgrades of each main generation release and generation remake. Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald stand in comparison to Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen, for example, while the original Diamond and Pearl is compared to Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver. Barring style choices, it seems the image (as seen below) is making the point that the remake graphics typically coincide with the main generation release.

That is, until fans get to generation 8. There is a stark contrast between Pokemon Sword and Shield when compared to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as the latter really amplifies the “Chibi-ness” of that generation. It always had bigger heads than most generations, but it seems that has been taken even further. Of course, it should be noted that fans have only gotten a glimpse into the game, with what was showcased on the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model indicating improved Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl graphics already.

Naturally, the comments are filled with debate on the Pokemon franchise, related or not to this image. Everything from snide remarks about now liking Pokemon Sword and Shield, which again had its own controversy, to debating Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Game Freak and ILCA’s involvement here, and details about Pokemon FireRed/LeafGreen and HeartGold/SoulSilver fills the page.

As the graphic demonstrations have increasingly improved, it remains to be seen if fans are still upset by what Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl offer upon release. The chibi artstyle isn’t going anywhere, but if it looks better and offers new features from something like Pokemon Platinum, it could still be a big hit—if a continued source of debate.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release on November 19, 2021 for Nintendo Switch.

