Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Space Event – All Raids, Spawns, and Regional Pokemon – GameRant

Pokemon GO trainers can prepare for the Space-themed Ultra Unlock reward event by checking out the list of special Raids, spawns, and features.

The first Ultra Unlock Reward event to follow GO Fest 2021 kicks off this weekend in Pokemon GO and players around the world are ready to start enjoying the Temporal-themed special bonus and features. The event will stick around for nearly two weeks and then part two, which is Space-themed, is scheduled to takeover from August 6 through August 17.

The Space-themed Ultra Unlock reward is still a few weeks away, but players can actually start preparing for this one early. The third Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock is going to remain shrouded in mystery at least a bit longer, so don’t expect to learn anything about that one just yet. That said, part two does have some exciting special spawns and Raid Bosses for players to check out and prepare for.

The Space Ultra Unlock event features some brand new Shiny Pokemon and access to some exciting region specific Pokemon that players around the world don’t often have a chance to find without some traveling. Even if players aren’t all about dex and shiny Pokemon completion challenges, there are still some great features to take advantage of while this event is live. Both the Battle Raids and the increased wild spawns include some Pokemon that are definitely relevant to the PoGO PvE and PvP meta game scenes.

Date and Time

Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space will run from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Congratulations, Trainers! You’ve completed eight challenges and unlocked the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event! 🔓 Beginning on July 23, Pokémon from different eras will be appearing more often! Stay tuned for more details! 👀 #PokemonGOFest2021 pic.twitter.com/lWzjvprHiz — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 17, 2021

Legendary Raids (Palkia)

Palkia will be appearing in five-star raids. If you’re lucky, you might find a Shiny Palkia!

1 and 3 Star Raid Bosses

Alakazam, Kangaskhan, and Heracross will be appearing in three-star raids. If you’re lucky, you might find a Shiny Kangaskhan or a Shiny Heracross! This is a great opportunity to add two regional exclusives to your collection, and Shiny Heracross in particular is fantastic.

Unown U, West Sea and East Sea Shellos, Elgyem, and Espurr will be appearing in one-star raids. If you’re lucky, you might find a Shiny Unown U!

Timed and Field Research

Complete Timed Research to earn encounters with certain event-themed Pokémon! This Timed Research will be available from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

There will also be themed Field Research available at PokéStops throughout the event. We will update our guide when we have more information.

Increased Wild Spawns

The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild: Clefairy, Munna, Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin, Elgyem, Heatmor, Durant, and more!

7km Egg Hatches

The following regional-exclusive Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: West Sea and East Sea Shellos, Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin, Heatmor, and Durant.

At this point that’s everything that is known about the early August Space-themed Ultra Unlock event, but there will definitely be full lists of Timed and Field Research tasks and rewards coming as the event gets closer. Players should be sure to check back to find out what is required for those and what sort of rewards are up for grabs throughout the event window.

In the coming weeks, we should learn more about what other events will be arriving during the rest of the Season of Discovery. Be sure to check back in the near future for more Pokemon GO strategy guides, news, and updates. Until then, good luck out there, trainers!

Pokemon GO is available on Android and iOS.

Source: Pokemon GO Hub





