Pokemon Go: Tepig Community Day Special Research Tasks & Rewards – Screen Rant

Tepig Community Day is happening this July. This guide will show players how to complete the Special Research Task, Roasted Berries, in Pokemon Go.

Tepig is the main event of Community Day within Pokemon Go. This guide will show players the Special Research Tasks and Rewards for this event. Community Day is a monthly event that takes place within the game. For 6 hours at a time, players are able to encounter a specific Pokemon with its spawn rate drastically increased. Not only that but the Shiny odds of running into a Pokemon are boosted to a 1/25 chance of an encounter. Players will spend a large chunk of their day hunting for these Shiny Pokemon. Although, the game does offer players the option to purchase an additional premium ticket for new Special Research tasks. This guide will show players every Special Research Task for this event.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Tepig Community Day will take place on Saturday, July 3rd from 11 am to 5 pm local time. During this time period, players will have the chance to encounter a Shiny Tepig. If players evolve it to an Emboar within 2 hours of the event ending, they will learn Blast Burn, one of the best Fire-type moves in the game. Players will be able to purchase a ticket for the “Roasted Berries” Special Research for about $1. It’s super cheap to participate and will add a slew of new content for Community Day. Here are the Special Research Tasks and Rewards for this event.

Tepig Community Day Roaster Berries Special Research Task and Rewards in Pokemon Go

The “Roasted Berries” Special Research is broken up into 4 different stages. Here is what players can expect.

Stage 1/4: Power up Pokemon 10 times: x15 PokeBall, Catch 15 Tepig: Tepig, Make 5 Nice Throws: x20 Tepig Candy, Rewards: x2,000 Stardust, Tepig, and x1 Incense

Power up Pokemon 10 times: x15 PokeBall, Catch 15 Tepig: Tepig, Make 5 Nice Throws: x20 Tepig Candy, Rewards: x2,000 Stardust, Tepig, and x1 Incense Stage 2/4: Catch 15 Tepig: x30 Tepig Candy, Transfer 10 Pokemon: Pignite, Evolve 3 Tepig: x10 Pinap Berry, Rewards: 1,500 XP, Tepig, and x1 Incense.

Catch 15 Tepig: x30 Tepig Candy, Transfer 10 Pokemon: Pignite, Evolve 3 Tepig: x10 Pinap Berry, Rewards: 1,500 XP, Tepig, and x1 Incense. Stage 3/4: Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: x50 Tepig Candy, Evolve 1 Pignite: x1 Star Piece, Transfer 10 Pokemon: x10 GreatBall, Rewards: 2,500 XP, x1 Rocket Radar, and x15 Ultra Ball.

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: x50 Tepig Candy, Evolve 1 Pignite: x1 Star Piece, Transfer 10 Pokemon: x10 GreatBall, Rewards: 2,500 XP, x1 Rocket Radar, and x15 Ultra Ball. Stage 4/4: Claim Reward: x2 Silver Pinap Berry, Claim Reward: Tepig, Claim Reward: 3,500 XP, Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Emboar, and x2 Rare Candy.

Players will be able to complete this task even after Community Day is over. It might be a bit more difficult since Tepig will return back to its normal spawn rate. Make sure to complete them all before the day is over. Pokemon Go will continue to provide more content to its players throughout the year. July just happens to be one of the biggest months yet.

More: Pokémon Go: How To Prepare For Dratini Spotlight Hour

Pokemon Go is available now on iOS and Android.





Email



Warzone’s Most Overpowered Weapons Nerfed In New CoD Patch

About The Author