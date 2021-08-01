Pokemon Go PokeStop Interaction Distance Decrease – Future Game Releases

Trainers, Niantic and Pokemon Go are reverting the PokeStop interaction radius back to standard distance.

According to the world’s greatest Pokemon Go dataminers, the PokeStop interaction distance has been updated in some countries and players have to get closer to spin a PokeStop.

The new PokeStops interaction distance is live only in New Zealand and the U.S. for now, but it seems like these changes will be live worldwide at some point.

PokeStop Distance Changes

Changed from 80 meters to 40 meters.

As per the official Pokemon Go blog:

Over the next few months, we’re planning to remove or change some of the bonuses introduced last year. We will not make these changes until after Pokémon GO Fest in July, and we will remove them first as a test in the U.S. and New Zealand starting at the end of July. We will remove or change them on a rolling basis in other countries and regions over time, and at the same time introduce new exploration bonuses.

Previously, PokéStop and Gym interaction distances were increased, to enable people to engage from further away. After this change the distance will revert back to the standard distance, when it makes sense in different places, though may be increased during future events and as part of certain features.

Please have in mind that these changes and bonuses are live in some parts of the world, so it’s not worldwide yet.

What are your thoughts about these changes? Do you agree or disagree with this decision?