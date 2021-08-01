Last year, Pokemon Go developer Niantic made a number of changes to the game to help players stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, including a shorter range required to spin PokeStops. Today, Niantic reverted that change, forcing players to get much closer to get items like Poke Balls. Many fans are disappointed with this, considering the pandemic is far from over, and there are even petitions to get the change reinstated. Now that the change is live in the game, a significant number of fans seem to be unhappy, and many took to social media to tell Niantic how they feel about the decreased PokeStop distance.

