Last year, Pokemon Go developer Niantic made a number of changes to the game to help players stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, including a shorter range required to spin PokeStops. Today, Niantic reverted that change, forcing players to get much closer to get items like Poke Balls. Many fans are disappointed with this, considering the pandemic is far from over, and there are even petitions to get the change reinstated. Now that the change is live in the game, a significant number of fans seem to be unhappy, and many took to social media to tell Niantic how they feel about the decreased PokeStop distance.
How do you feel about these Pokemon Go changes? Do you think this is a mistake on Niantic’s part? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the changes to PokeStops!
This is really going to hurt some players.
So @NianticLabs as the pandemic worsens in populated parts of the USA are we going to increase the range again so the game is playable for players in this area? One day and it’s virtually unplayable for me in the NYC area without having to be too close for comfort.
— Jennifer (moonlitmistx) (@siriuslyjenn_) August 1, 2021
The global pandemic has not come to an end.
If @NianticLabs is trying to piss people off, they’re succeeding. These changes are awful. We’re still in the midst of a global pandemic. Even if we weren’t, these were just great quality of life features that make no sense removing pic.twitter.com/Uq1lUzrqlP
— Ryan (@GigavoltRyan) August 1, 2021
It’s also a concern for the immunocompromised.
Been playing #PokemonGo since launch. Y’all really proved you don’t care about disabled players or folks who could only play w/ those covid changes. Between that decision and the terrible changes to content in boxes… 🙄
I’m done.@NianticLabs @PokemonGoApp
— casspurp the friendly goth (@casspurp) August 1, 2021
Many are finding it irresponsible based on the Delta variant.
There’s nothing more I can add to the conversation around Niantic and Pokemon Go that others haven’t said already.
Removing the features added for COVID is a step backwards in accessibility for many players, is irresponsible with Delta variant, & is just an overall QoL nerf.
— Kara 🍃 (@Livincor) August 1, 2021
Some are threatening to drop the game…
@NianticLabs Used to spend a good amount of money on it, but stopped playing Pokemon Go for a few years. Pandemic had me coming back.
The decision to reduce the Pokestop interaction distance is likely gonna have me uninstall the app for a few years again.
— Mark Malevolent (@MarkMalevolent) August 1, 2021
…while others are calling for a boycott.
With the reduced stop/gym distance in @PokemonGoApp now, I’m not able to enjoy the game as much. Just enough to make me lose interest in spending any money. I’m not alone in this. @NianticLabs hope you don’t miss that extra $$ #BoycottNiantic
— Chris Bogdan (@PokeBrewMan) August 1, 2021
Newer players didn’t even know this was a thing!
@NianticHelp @NianticLabs not listening to your players who put alot of money into your pockets sucks. You can’t take away things after a year and a half. I started playing during covid,now you’ve taken away something I though was normal. It’s just rubbish. Don’t we matter?
— Vina (@owiebizaoui) August 1, 2021
