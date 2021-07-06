Pokémon Go Meltan quest walkthrough and Mystery Box guide – Polygon

Meltan is obtainable in Pokémon Go through two ways. You can either complete the “Let’s Go, Meltan” Special Research Tasks or you can use a Mystery Box from transferring Pokémon. Our Pokémon Go guide will explain how to get Meltan, what each step of the Meltan quest requires, what the rewards are, and how to use a Mystery Box.

Meltan’s quests require a lot of Pokémon evolving so we’d strongly recommend planning ahead. Players should consider saving their candy for quests that involve evolving Scyther, Grimer, Magnemite, and Drowzee, so they don’t end up stuck there for too long.

There are also some challenges to catch pretty rare Pokémon. This can be brutally random, but there is some hope. Specific Research Tasks will reward encounters with specific Pokémon. Here’s a list of the current Research Tasks, if you’re looking for any particular ‘mons.

Meltan is available Shiny, but completing “Let’s Go, Meltan” will not reward a Shiny Meltan. Shiny Meltan can only be obtained during specific events, using the Mystery Box.

Meltan’s evolution, Melmetal, is not good at all in raids, but it’s quite good in PvP. Its best PvP moveset is Thunder Shock with Rock Slide and Superpower, according to GamePress.

With that out of the way, the steps to “Let’s Go, Meltan” are listed below:

Meltan research step 1 of 9

Spin 5 Pokéstops or gyms (500 XP)

Catch 10 Pokémon (500 XP)

Transfer 5 Pokémon (500 XP)

Reward: 1,000 Stardust, 10 Poké Balls, 1 Incubator

Meltan research step 2 of 9

Earn 2 candy walking your buddy (1,000 XP)

Make 10 great throws (1,000 XP)

Hatch 3 eggs (1,000 XP)

Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 2 Lucky Eggs, 1 Fast TM

Meltan research step 3 of 9

Catch a Ditto (1,500 XP)

Win 2 gym battles (1,500 XP)

Battle in 2 raids (1,500 XP)

Reward: 10 Great Balls, 3 Incense, 3 Max Revives

Meltan research step 4 of 9

Catch 5 steel-type Pokémon (2,000 XP)

Catch 5 electric-type Pokémon (2,000 XP)

Earn 5 candy walking with your buddy (2,000 XP)

Reward: 4,000 Stardust, 5 Pinap Berries, 5 Rare Candy

Meltan research step 5 of 9

Evolve a Grimer (2,500 XP)

Catch 5 Slugma or Gulpin (2,500 XP)

Make 20 great throws (2,500 XP)

Reward: 5,000 Stardust, 20 Great Balls, 5 Lure Modules

Meltan research step 6 of 9

Evolve a Magnemite (3,000 XP)

Catch 5 Exeggcute (3,000 XP)

Battle in 10 raids (3,000 XP)

Reward: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 1 Metal Coat, 10 Ultra Balls

Meltan research step 7 of 9

Evolve a Drowzee (3,500 XP)

Catch a Cubone (3,500 XP)

Evolve a Scyther (3,500 XP)

Reward: 10 Ultra Balls, 1 Charge TM, 3 Premium Raid Passes

Meltan research step 8 of 9

Catch 2 Omanyte or Kabuto (4,000 XP)

Catch 2 Lileep or Anorith (4,000 XP)

Catch an Aerodactyl (4,000 XP)

Reward: 8,000 Stardust, 1 Star Piece, Meltan encounter

Meltan research step 9 of 9

Claim reward (4,500 XP)

Claim reward (4,500 XP)

Claim reward (4,500 XP)

Reward: 9,000 Stardust, 1 Super Incubator, and 5 Meltan Candy

That is a lot of work for a small Pokémon, but Meltan and its evolved form, Melmetal, is the only Mythical Pokémon that can be placed in gyms. Meltan isn’t super great at attacking or defending and is more of a Pokédex filler, but Melmetal is a pretty OK defender. It does, however, require 400 candy to evolve, so unless you’re planning on walking a lot with a Meltan, you should work on grabbing extra Meltan through other methods.

Catching Meltan using Pokémon: Let’s Go



If you have either Pokémon: Let’s Go game, you can get Meltan (and candy) much faster. Once you get to Fuchsia City in the game, you’ll notice that the old Safari Zone has been replaced completely with the Go Park. The Go Park allows you to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Let’s Go.

If you transfer any Pokémon, you’ll be rewarded with a Mystery Box. Activate the Mystery Box in Go and Meltan will begin to spawn around you for 30 minutes, similarly to how Incense works. You can repeat this every seven days for a new Mystery Box and for more Meltan. With Pinap Berries, you’ll have enough candy to evolve your Meltan in no time.

Catching Meltan using Pokémon Home

If you don’t have a Pokémon: Let’s Go game, you can use Pokémon Home to get Meltan. Transferring your Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon Home will also reward you with a Mystery Box.