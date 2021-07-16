Pokémon Go Latios best counters and movesets raid guide – Polygon

Latios is one of the adorable sibling Legendary Pokémon from the Hoenn region, and he’s one of the many raid targets in Pokémon Go. Our Pokémon Go Latios raid guide lists Latios’ best moveset, counters, and weaknesses.

Latios best counters and weaknesses

Latios has lots of weaknesses. Take advantage of bug-, ghost-, ice-, dragon-, dark, and fairy-type moves to burn him down quickly. Latios’ best counters and weaknesses include:

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

with Dragon Tail and Outrage Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

with Powder Snow and Avalanche Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball or Dark Pulse

with Snarl and Shadow Ball or Dark Pulse Gengar with Lick or Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Rainy weather boosts bug-type moves, cloudy weather boosts fairy-type moves, windy weather boosts dragon-type moves, snow boosts ice-type moves, and fog boosts dark- and ghost-type moves.

Latios best moveset

Latios’ best moveset is Dragon Breath with Dragon Claw. He’s a fine dragon-type attacker, but with so many other strong dragon-types releasing since his original debut, he’s not as good as he used to be.

Can Latios be Shiny?

Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image sources: Niantic/The Pokémon Company

Lucky players may encounter a Shiny Latios. If you do see a Shiny, you’ll catch it on the first ball you hit it with, so use a Pinap Berry to score some extra candy.