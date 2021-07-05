Pokemon Go: How To Prepare For Charmander Spotlight Hour – Screen Rant

Charmander is having its own dedicated Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go in July. This guide will show players how they can prepare for this event.

Charmander is having its own Spotlight Hour this month in Pokemon Go. This guide will show players how they can prepare for this event. Charmander has been known to be one of the most popular Pokemon out there for long-time fans. Even beating out the series mascot, Pikachu, players who explored the Kanto region as their first adventure likely picked Charmander as their companion. Charizard has tons of different forms with Mega Evolution and Gigantamaxing being new mechanics that have been introduced in the series. Pokemon Go even hosted its own Community Day for Charmander back in 2020. Now, Spotlight Hour will celebrate this legend this upcoming July. This guide will show players all the different ways they can prepare for the Charmander Spotlight Hour.

Charmander Spotlight Hour will take place on Tuesday, July 13th from 6 pm to 7 pm. During this time period, Charmander will have its spawn rate drastically increased. The game will also be providing players with twice the number of candy for capturing Pokemon. Charmander also has its Shiny form available in the game and this is one of the best ways to obtain it in recent history. This guide will show players how they can prepare for this Spotlight Hour.

How To Prepare For Charmander Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go

Here are all the different ways for players to prepare for Charmander Spotlight Hour on July 13th.

Participate in Legendary Raid Battles: Since the game will be offering double candy for capturing Pokemon, make sure to participate in 5-star raid battles. Use a Pinap Berry and bring that candy up to 10 per capture. This is great for grinding candy for legendary Pokemon.

Clear Out Your Storage: Players will likely be capturing a ton of Charmander during this event. Make sure to clear out your inventory beforehand to prepare.

Shiny Hunting: Shiny Odds are not increased during Spotlight Hour but players still have the chance to encounter a Shiny Charmander. To increase your chances, use an Incense or Lure Module to increase spawn rates. It's not guaranteed but this is the player's best chance to find the yellow Shiny Pokemon.

Squirtle will be replacing Charmander in the following week as the Spotlight Hour Pokemon. July is full of fun events to keep players invested in the game. With Go Fest right around the corner, players have a lot to be excited about. Pokemon Go is on track to having one of its biggest Summers ever.

Pokemon Go is available now on iOS and Android.





