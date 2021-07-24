Pokemon GO: How to Evolve Porygon | Game Rant – GameRant

Pokemon GO players can get all three forms of Porygon. With the right combinations of items and candy, players can evolve their Porygon into a Porygon2 and then eventually a Porygon-Z. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of confusion and misinformation going about surrounding how this evolution process actually works. Although it may seem complicated at first, in reality it is very similar to evolving any other Pokemon in the game, particularly those that require items in order to evolve. For players wanting to evolve their Porygon and continue to fill out the Pokedex, here’s everything they’ll need to know in order to do so.

Porygon was initially a standalone Pokemon during generation 2, but generation 4 Pokemon games added two new evolutions for the already strange Pokemon. Pokemon GO added these evolutions to the game in 2020, but many players still haven’t acquired them because of all this confusion.

To evolve Porygon to Porygon2, players need the Up-Grade item and 50 Porygon Candy. The latter can be obtained by capturing and releasing Porygon, but the former will be a bit more difficult to find. The Up-Grade item can be obtained simply by spinning PokeStops, but it is somewhat rare. Thanks to the ongoing event, there is a way players can guarantee they will get an Up-Grade, as it is a reward for completing the Ultra Unlock Timed Research tasks. This must be done before August 3rd, 2021.

To evolve Porygon2 to Porygon-Z, players need the Sinnoh Stone item and 100 Porygon Candy. It isn’t hard to see that this will be a much more difficult endeavor. For the candy, players will need to catch and release more than 30 Porygon, a process that could take quite a while. What’s more, Sinnoh Stones are even rarer than Up-Grade items. The best ways to get these involve completing Research Tasks, as players will have a chance to get one after they get seven stamps. Alternatively, defeating Team GO Rocket Leader and fighting other Trainers in Pokemon battles are also good ways to get the item.

The current event in Pokemon GO should make it a lot easier to farm Porygon candies, so players will want to catch as many as they can right now. The Pokemon are rather rare normally, so this is a golden opportunity for players desperate to evolve their Porygon. Use the methods above to obtain the Up-Grade and Sinnoh Stone evolution items and players will have their very own Porygon-Z in no time.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile.

MORE: Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Time Event: Field Research Tasks and Rewards





Email



Could This Be The Best Scene In All Of The MCU?