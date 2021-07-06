Pokemon Go has raked in over $5 billion in five years – VG247

By Dom Peppiatt



6 July 2021 11:15 GMT

Happy birthday, Pokemon Go! Today, on the mobile sensation’s fifth birthday, it’s been revealed that the game has raked in an impressive $5 billion in revenue.

As per a new report from Sensor Tower, the iOS and Android game developed by Niantic has recorded a ridiculous amount of revenue during the half-decade since it first launched.

Initially hitting handheld devices in 2016, the game has generated – on average – $1 billion per year (though, of course, there are ebbs and flows). That’s what 632 million downloads can do for you!

$1.9 billion of the game’s revenue has been generated in the US, according to the report. And 52% of its overall revenue has been received via Android, with iOS responsible for 48%.

Watch on YouTube

Even in the first half of 2021, when the world is still gripped by a pandemic, the game managed to soak up an impressive $641.6 million between January and June.

For what it’s worth, that impressive number is actually the game’s best start to a year to date; proof that the momentum is not running out for Niantic’s first mainstream breakthrough geolocation AR game.

A cursory look at the graph below from Sensor Tower proves that the appeal and attraction of the game haven’t declined over time – that steady growth is the envy of game publishers the world over. And the appeal of Pokemon Go shows no sign of decelerating any time soon, either.

If you’re still playing, you can check out our fresh guide to Pokemon Go Jump-Start Research tasks and rewards, which cover the six-part Jump-Start research quests you’ll find in the game.

For it’s fifth birthday, Pokemon Go has added Flying Pikachu, too: check out our guide here to learn how to catch the 5th anniversary balloon Pikachu.