Pokémon Go Global Challenges: Timed bonus rewards and the Global Challenge Arena for Go Fest 2021 explained – Eurogamer.net

Everything you need to know about Go Fest 2021 Global Challenge Arena.

The Global Challenge Arena brings Pokémon Go players from across the world together to complete Global Challenges during Go Fest 2021.

Completing a Global Challenge will unlock a timed bonus during Go Fest 2021 and count towards unlocking the three Ultra Unlocks, which, if accessed, will run in the weeks following the main event.

Keep track of the rotating habitats during Day One – Saturday, 17th July – of Go Fest 2021, so you can contribute to as many Global Challenges as possible.

On this page:

Global Challenge and Ultra Unlocks for Go Fest 2021 explained

Global Challenge timed bonus rewards in Pokémon Go explained

How to find Global Challenges during Go Fest 2021

Global Challenge and Ultra Unlocks for Go Fest 2021 explained Global Challenges are special tasks available only to players who purchased a Go Fest 2021 ticket. Each Global Challenge lasts an hour and, since Go Fest 2021 runs from 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday, 17th July, there will be eight Global Challenges for each player to participate in. The challenges themselves can range from catching a certain number of Pokémon to battling raids. A timed bonus, which will last for the rest of the hour, will be unlocked when the community collectively reaches this goal. Every completed Global Challenge will also count towards the Ultra Unlocks, which are three separate events that will run after Go Fest 2021 and will be available to all players. To access these events, however, Go Fest 2021 ticket holders have to complete a specific number of Global Challenges. Eight Global Challenges will unlock Ultra Unlock Part One: Time, 16 successfully completed challenges unlocks Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space and, finally, if the community completes 24 challenges, we’ll all be able to enjoy the mysterious Ultra Unlock Part Three: ???. Remember – these events will only be unlocked if the Global Challenge goals are met, so, if you’ve purchased a Go Fest 2021 ticket, make sure you contribute to these tasks!

Global Challenge timed bonus rewards in Pokémon Go explained Upon completing a Global Challenge during Go Fest 2021, the community will unlock a timed bonus for the rest of the hour. Knowing what some of the possible challenges and rewards are ahead of time will help you plan and make the most of each reward once the challenge is completed. This could be anything from using a Lucky Egg at the right time or when to use your berries. This year each habitat hour has it’s own specific Global Challenge and reward: Jungle Challenge – Use Berries to help catch Pokémon

Use Berries to help catch Pokémon Reward – 500 extra Catch Stardust

Desert Mountain Challenge – Spin PokéStops or Gyms

Spin PokéStops or Gyms Reward – 500XP when spinning PokéStops

Ocean Beach Challenge – Catch Pokémon

Catch Pokémon Reward – 5 extra Catch Candy

Cave Challenge – Make Great Throws

Make Great Throws Reward – x5 XP for Nice, Great, Excellent and Curveball Throws The Season of Discovery is here! Current events, include Season 8 of the Go Battle League, the addition of Raid Achievements and the Bidoof Breakout event. Don’t forget about the upcoming Go Fest 2021 in July! Meanwhile, the last major update saw a level cap increase – including the addition of XL Candy, boosts to some XP sources and the addition of Platinum Medals.