Pokémon GO Fest Print at Home Kit: How to Get – DBLTAP

Pokémon “Transform your space into a Pokémon GO Fest celebration!” / Photo courtesy of Niantic

The Pokémon GO Fest Print at Home kit has returned, giving trainers a chance to transform their spaces with free official DIY paper crafts and decorations for a limited time.

With Pokémon GO Fest 2021 due back next weekend in a play-from-anywhere format for the second year in a row, Niantic has released one of the well-received surprises from last year’s festivities for trainers ready to get the party started—the Pokémon GO Fest Print at Home kit.

The Pokémon GO Fest Print at Home kit is back! Bring the excitement and adventure of #PokemonGOFest2021 wherever you play with fun crafts and decorations that Trainers of all ages can enjoy. The kit is available now! https://t.co/hzUo1parBG pic.twitter.com/murBIIRzxe — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 9, 2021

Centered around making wherever trainers play feel like an event is taking place, the Pokémon GO Fest Print at Home kit contains limited-time downloadable pieces—such as a paper craft Great Ball and a life-size cutout of Candela—to allow players to create and hang up their own decorations.

Eleven different DIY paper crafts and decorations PDF packages are available now for download and print on the Pokémon GO Fest website:

Trainers simply need to select the decorations they want to make, select the paper size that matches their printer (A4 or 8.5″x11″) and get to DIY-ing with the included instructions for each piece. Players should also note that since many of the decorations in the kit are pretty large, multiple sheets of paper may be needed to complete a piece.

For those who plan to represent their team, put on their concert badge and take a snapshot with their buddy, Niantic wants to see how the community is preparing for Pokémon GO Fest 2021. Trainers are encouraged to share their crafts and creativity on social media with #PokemonGOFest2021.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 will take place from Saturday, July 17, to Sunday, July 18.