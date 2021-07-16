Pokemon GO Fest Day 1: Start/End Times, Habitat Schedule, Research And More – Forbes

Pokemon GO

Credit: Niantic



It’s nearly time for the second virtual—or mostly virtual—Pokemon GO Fest. The COVID-19 pandemic may be in a very different place than it was last year but it’s most definitely still real, and so it might be a little while before we see the sorts of large-scale in-person events that defined this thing in years past. That’s alright—despite being one of the only games that you play out in the real world, Pokemon GO has managed to adapt to the new reality fairly well, and this mostly virtual Pokemon GO Fest is part of that.

The main event goes from July 17-18, with different bonuses each day, so let’s get into what to expect from day one. Special bonuses run from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time. Non-ticket holders will be able to see the habitat spawns, but the research, regionals and global challenge arena are exclusive to ticket holders. It’s worth noting that there are some in-person events too, but they’re not much and don’t come with special bonuses.

Just like last year, the day will be defined by rotating habitats that come with their own sets of spawns, meant to mimic the way the team used to do in-person fests. These habitats are:

Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, Cave

These habitats will rotate in this order throughout the event. Because all players will see the same habitat at the same time, your event will change based on your time zone and you’ll see each one twice. But once it starts, it will move in this order. Each habitat will come with a collection challenge.

There are some regional Pokemon to keep track of here, all of which require incense to catch. Throh will be appearing during Desert Mountain, Sawk will appear during Ocean Beach, and Chatot will appear during Jungle hours.

We’re also seeing the return of the Global Challenge Arena, where trainers will work together to finish a challenge each hour, to unlock a bonus for the remainder of the hour.

Arguably the main event is a music-themed Special Research storyline that will award an encounter with mythical Pokemon Meloetta, as well as your choice of either Rock Star or Pop Star Pikachu.

Raids on Saturday will give you the chance to fight Hitmontop, Cranidos, and Deino, as well as Galarian Ponyta and Zigzagoon in special costumes. Shiny Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole will be making their debut.

And that’s the rundown: sort of chaotic, but it worked last year. Check back for more, and we’ll see you out there.