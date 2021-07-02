Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Will Feature Mix Of In-Person & Virtual Events – Screen Rant

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is headed to cities around the US and Europe, but it will also be available as a paid digital event for everyone to enjoy.

It’s just a couple of weeks before Pokémon GO Fest lands in cities across the world, transferring the event from a 2020 all-digital affair to a mix between in-person outings and celebrations that players can enjoy at home. This changeup happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic but previously had been a highlight in whatever cities it landed in since the game’s inception. This year’s Pokémon GO Fest could be even bigger than before, as it also celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise as a whole.

In 2020, the traditionally free Pokémon GO Fest became a paid ticket event that players could enjoy over a weekend from their own homes. It included challenges to complete and rare Pokémon to catch, and enough fans found the ticket worth it to pony up the cash. The event was the highest single moneymaking opportunity for developer Niantic since Pokémon GO launched in 2016, which probably contributes to why they’re going forward with a hybrid model that lets everyone participate even if they’re not present at the physical events this time around.

Residents of more than twenty cities across Europe, the United States, and New Zealand will not have to worry about digital tickets, as they’ll be able to attend a physical Pokémon GO Fest event. Niantic has revealed the full list of locations on their website, and it’s reproduced below. In the US, it covers major metropolitan areas like New York, Seattle, and Austin among others. The massive list of locations is meant to stop fans from traveling too far outside their hometown, as Niantic is still trying to keep things safe for all its players. Anyone who wants to attend the event needs to preregister on Niantic’s official website, as spots are also limited.

Players who can’t attend the event in person will be glad to know that the cost for the digital experience has been reduced when compared to last year’s happening. Alongside a new sponsorship by Google Play, players only need to spend $5 on a ticket to play all weekend. Of course, it goes without saying that the digital ticket will not get people into the physical event, and the special Pokémon will be available in both versions of the festival.

As the world continues to slowly get back to some version of normalcy, events like Pokémon GO Fest are great to see. Even if it’s a limited event when compared to most years, those who are ready to venture out of doors can enjoy the feeling of a crowd again as they hunt down shiny creatures and take in the majesty of the great outdoors. With PAX West also confirmed to return later this year, fans of various conventions could be booking travel just like in the pre-pandemic era before they know it.

Pokémon Go is available now on iOS and Android.

Source: Pokémon GO





